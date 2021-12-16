Rachel Riley shares new intimate photo of baby Noa following health update The former Strictly star has had her third vaccine

Rachel Riley has told her social media followers that she has received her third coronavirus vaccine. With the UK government encouraging all adults to take their booster, the Countdown star confirmed her health status by sharing a sweet new photo of baby Noa.

"Whoop whooop! I'm triple vaxxed and she slept through the whole thing," the doting mum remarked on Thursday.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "So cute. Welcome to the tripler club. Countdown audience is missing you and Susie, enjoy your mummy break." [sic]

Another remarked: "Oh bless, what a cutie!" A third post read: "Welcome to the club." One other follower said: "Aww adorable and wonderful."

Last week, Rachel gave fans an early Christmas treat by sharing a rare snap of her husband Pasha Kovalev looking every inch the doting father with their newborn baby daughter.

The Instagram photos showed the former Strictly Come Dancing professional cuddle up to the one-month-old tot, who was fast asleep in her colourful new babygro.

Rachel posted this sweet snap of little Noa

This year's festivities are set to be extra special for Rachel, 35, as it marks the first one she and Pasha, 41, will celebrate with their newborn daughter. The couple are also parents to little Maven, who turned two on Wednesday.

"I'm in that new mum daze," Rachel recently told chat show host Lorraine Kelly. "She's just gorgeous. I've got two little girls now. Noa's two weeks old, so she was born on Bonfire Night, 15 days after she was supposed to arrive, to the sound of fireworks as I was contracting at home.

"When we introduced her [Maven] to her [Noa], she checked her tummy because she was telling us that she had a baby in her tummy - so she was like, 'It's out now.' That's good to know, painless for her.

"She's absolutely gorgeous with her, she just wants to kiss her and wants to have her on her lap and play her iPad toddler games with the baby’s hand which is adorable. We're really loving it."

