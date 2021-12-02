Eamonn Holmes shares update on 'scary' back pain – fans react

Eamonn Holmes has previously opened up about his back pain following "three slipped discs", and in a new episode of his Instagram cookery series Improve Your Life With Spice, he revealed that he is "riddled" with inflammation.

SEE: Ruth Langsford defends husband Eamonn Holmes after pitting her against Kate Middleton

This Morning host Eamonn explained the thinking behind the new Instagram series as he said to chef Sandie Vara a.k.a. The Spice Guy: "Well, the benefits of the way we cook with you is that, of course, you have lost, in just a year, three stone of your body weight, your health has improved tremendously."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes discusses back pain in new cookery video

It was then that he shared his own health concerns: "For me, inflammation riddles me, and you reckon this can do something about that?"

Sandie replied: "Absolutely. Indian Asia spices are great for inflammation and back pain. So, as I was reading every single spice, I then decided: it has to be a curry."

Since, several of Eamonn's fans have shared their support. One commented: "I hope it helps your back," while another recommended giving up "red meat" since it "causes inflammation".

MORE: This Morning's Eamonn Holmes reveals health secret – watch

READ: Eamonn Holmes pleads for sleep amid intense chronic pain battle

Eamonn says circulation boosters have been helping his back pain

Eamonn does seem to be on the mend, though. In a recent column for Best Magazine, he shared that he is "getting better".

"For the past seven months, being incapacitated with back and leg problems has really scared me," he began. "What if there was no one there to help me with the little things? To fetch and carry, cook and clean and generally ask if I needed anything? Bit by bit, I am getting better – but let me cut a long story short."

He then went on to explain how he feels that "nobody cares" outside of family, adding that employers don’t want a "burden". "We are basically on our own," he concluded.

How is he recovering? In April 2021, he revealed he had been using circulation boosters. He told The Sun: "It gives these pulses through your feet and legs and really, really helps with your circulation. I credit this with getting me back out on the golf course, getting me out there walking the dog – much to Ruth's approval."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.