Eamonn Holmes delights fans with rare photo of 'handsome' son Jack The 19-year-old travelled to Manchester with his presenter dad

Eamonn Holmes headed out on Thursday for a fun night in Manchester and made sure he was in the best company – his son Jack's.

Taking to Instagram after returning home from an event, he shared the sweetest picture of the two of them together and told his fans: "Great night With Number 3 Son in a Sea of Reds celebrating the career of #manchesterunited legend Bryan Robson at The Film Premiere of 'Robbo'."

It sure seemed like a fun night out as Eamonn posed with fellow guests, which included Sir Alex Ferguson, Harry Maguire, Paul Gascoigne and Wayne and Coleen Rooney.

Fans loved the rare picture of Jack, who seldom features on his dad or mum Ruth Langsford's Instagram. "So precious, making memories with your amazing son. Fit for a frame dearest Eamonn. Stay blessed," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Oh, what a lovely young man Jack is!"

"Handsome young man," remarked a third.

Many debated who he looked like the most, with one stating: "Beautiful so handsome ur 3rd son looks like his dad talk like his lovely mum xxxxxx." Another declared: "Can so see his Mum in him too!"

Jack is 19 years old and is currently at university. Last year, as the teenager left home for the first time, Ruth spoke to HELLO! and revealed it had been tough.

"That first week I literally felt like I'd had my womb ripped out," the This Morning host revealed.

Eamonn also recently shared a rare picture of himself with his eldest son Declan

"I'm better now. We're kind of in week three now, and he's settled really well."

There is a plus side to Jack leaving home, though – he's started to perfect his cooking skills! Ruth continued: "He's being really chilled about it all and coping – he's even cooked something. So that's a good sign. He sent me a picture of his stir fry."

Jack's abilities in the kitchen clearly mean a lot to Ruth, who insisted that she'd always aimed to "send a man out into the world who can cook, change a bed and iron a shirt".