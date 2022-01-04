Martine McCutcheon’s beloved Theragun is now on sale with a huge 33% off 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Thousands of us would have seen Martine McCutcheon, aka Natalie, grace our screens over the holiday period in one of the best Christmas movies of all time (no counterarguments welcome) Love Actually.

RELATED: Martine McCutcheon's husband bought her the sparkliest Christmas gift

Fast forward eighteen years and the star is still as relatable as ever, sharing her ‘addiction’ to cult body massager, the Theragun Pro.

Martine McCutcheon is a big fan of her Theragun

While the wellness gadget would usually set you back an eye-watering £549, Cult Beauty has dropped the price by a whopping 33%, thanks to the January sales. Equating to £180 off the tool, which is no small sum.

Designed by Theragun founder and chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland to aid his own muscle pain caused by a traumatic motorbike accident, Theragun has been hugely successful over the past six years.

Theragun Pro, WAS £549, NOW £369, Cult Beauty

Using Percussive Therapy – a massage technique that increases blood flow and decreases tension deep within the muscle – the massage guns combine amplitude (depth) of 16mm, frequency (speed) of 2400 percussion per minute, and torque (no-stall force) that can withstand up to 60 pounds of additional pressure, meaning you can really make it work for whatever you need.

MORE: 10 of the best back massagers to help ease achy muscles, poor posture & back pain

And all of that sciency goodness results in a more comfortable and deeper massage that works so fast it actually overrides the pain signals to your brain…genius!

With a whole list of body benefits including an improved range of motion, increased blood flow, reduced muscle soreness and stiffness, and even better sleep (something we could all do with), it’s no surprise Martine and a whole host of other celebs are obsessed with this little gem.

EXERCISE TIPS: The best gym equipment to make exercising at home even easier in 2022

So, if stretching further, speeding up recovery time or soothing that nagging muscle ache sounds pretty good right about now, then this may be your best time to buy. And don’t forget to check out the Therabody website and app for how-to videos, podcasts, online courses and personalised routines.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.