Loose Women's Denise Welch hits out at Boris Johnson amid new Covid rules

Loose Women host Denise Welch has called out Prime Minister Boris Johnson for appearing to be sitting in a busy room without a mask, as new Covid rules were announced making face masks mandatory once again.

Restrictions in schools, meanwhile, still remain, meaning that many nativity plays and Christmas parties have been cancelled for a second year. Denise captioned the photo of Boris: "Have a lovely day today Boris. Such a pity kids will have to wear masks again and cancel all their parties and nativity plays. Believe you me, I will go under if theatre, hospitality, music concerts are threatened again. But why don't some people see the ridiculousness of this whole thing?"

There has since been a mixed response to her post. Several of her followers were in agreement, with one writing: "I'm so glad people are seeing what's actually going on! It's a do as we say, not as we do Boris," while another added: "Unbelievable. One rule for one and one for another," and a third said: "I don't understand why people aren't angry about all of this?"

On the other hand, one disagreed and wrote: "Am I missing something, I haven’t heard anything about locking down from the government. All I've heard is the precautionary measures being put in place i.e. facemasks and travel restrictions while the world's scientists buy a bit of time to figure out what's going on with this new variant. I don't see a problem in this. People would soon be moaning if they didn't act quick enough. Damned if they do, damned if they don't," to which several replied: "So true," "Well said," and, "Exactly."

The new mandatory face mask rule came into place on Tuesday 30 November, after 14 cases of the new Omicron Covid variant were detected in the UK.

