Carol Vorderman misses big event amid Covid

Carol Vorderman has sadly missed out on the Steps concert she had been so looking forward to, after the band were forced to postpone their tour due to more "positive Covid-19 cases in our touring party".

SEE: Phillip Schofield comments on Carol Vorderman sending son to £11k/term school

Carol wrote: "A big gang of us were off to see @officialsteps tonight but sadly Covid won and the show has been postponed. We will miss you H. My latex goes back in the wardrobe for another day @ianhwatkins It's a tragedy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals exciting news

Instead, Carol spent the night watching Narcos Mexico on Netflix. She shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it: "Chilling with Narcos Mexico @netflixuk. We were all meant to be off to see @officialsteps tonight at @motorpointarenacardiff Cardiff but sadly due to Covid cases they've had to cancel.

"I know @ianhwatkins is absolutely gutted as it was his home town show. Hopefully you'll be back soon and we can all get our sequins @owainwynevans and latex @natsus1 out for another time. It's a TRAGEDY… See what I did there! Groan…."

SEE: Carol Vorderman makes deeply personal confession about son's severe learning disabilities

MORE: Carol Vorderman's son Cameron takes over her Instagram to share emotional video

Carol Vorderman missed out after Steps postponed their tour

Steps originally shared the news that their tour would be postponed via their own Instagram post reading: "Hi everyone. Unfortunately we now have further positive Covid-19 cases in our touring party which have made continuing with the What The Future Holds tour impossible.

Carol spent the night watching Netflix

"For the safety of everyone involved in the show we have decided to reschedule tonight's Cardiff show and Wednesday's Bournemouth show to Summer 2022 (dates to be announced soon).

"We have tried every way possible to continue with our final shows, however we have to put everyone's health and safety as our top priority. We are so disappointed to postpone these shows as we were really looking forward to performing for you all.

"We appreciate your continued support and hope you will join us in wishing those affected a speedy recovery. Claire, Faye, H, Lisa and Lee x."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.