Nicole Scherzinger showcases her flawless figure in tiny string bikini The 43-year-old looks incredible

Nicole Scherzinger works hard to maintain her flawless figure – and she showcased the results in a new Instagram post this week.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger's bikini body is incredible - here are her fitness secrets

The Pussycat Dolls star shared a series of photos with fans along with a video that saw her dancing in the surf in a bikini during a day at the beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger slips into tiny string bikini on Caribbean getaway

Nicole, 43, is dressed in striking patterned two-piece that perfectly highlighted her lithe frame. With her long, dark hair left loose down her back, the singer looks sun-kissed and happy as she soaks up the sun.

READ: Thom Evans gets fans talking with baby photos - see what Nicole Scherzinger has to say!

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger takes fashion to new heights in dynamite pictures in a beautiful dress

Unfortunately for Nicole, it was a throwback post. In her caption, the star confessed: "Mentally I'm here. Physically I'm at home, cleaning my oven."

Nicole looks sensational in her latest Instagram post

Despite Nicole's confession, fans were quick to compliment her, filling the comments section with flame and love heart emojis. "And she came out of the sea! And she conquered the whole world with her beauty!" one wrote.

READ: Nicole Scherzinger's sun-kissed new selfie turns heads

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger turns up the heat in leather leggings for romantic photo with Thom Evans

It's no secret that Nicole puts a big focus on her health and fitness. She also watches what she eats. In a 2020 interview with People, the star shared a typical food diary, revealing that she tends to start each day with a cold-pressed green juice, Greek yoghurt, agave, granola, banana, brown rice, and Japanese tea.

The star works hard to maintain her flawless figure

For lunch, she might eat some smoked turkey breast with lite Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, cherry tomatoes and olive oil. A typical snack would be a cup of cut-up pineapple and blueberries, while for dinner Nicole will choose gluten-free pasts, tomato basil sauce and some shaved parmesan.

That’s not to say she doesn't occasionally treat herself. Speaking to Women's Health in 2019, the star revealed: "When I’m going to indulge, I love pasta, pizza, I love Mexican with lots of cheese. I love French fries, or crisps - salt and vinegar crisps. In terms of snacks: almonds, coconut water, bits of coconut, baby carrots."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.