Nicole Scherzinger turned up the heat with her latest cheeky workout video – and fans didn't know where to look!

The Pussycat Doll star looked incredible in her skin-tight lycra sportswear, rocking purple leggings, and a matching crop top – she even matched her purple and pink trainers to her outfit by adding a pink resistance band.

Posting a TikTok clip on her Instagram, Nicole stands with her back to the camera with her exercise band wrapped just under her derriere.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shows off athletic figure in insane workout video

In a move that no doubt delighted her followers, Nicole then proceeds to wiggle her behind in time with the music and bounce back and forth on her heels.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Oh, somebody’s feelin' cheeky."

It wasn't long before the praise came flooding in, with a hoard of flame and heart emojis taking up the comment section. One fan also wrote: "You're everything and more!"

A second gushed: "OMG Queen! Please teach me to be fabulous like you." A third simply added: "Body goals."

Nicole showed off her derriere in her cheeky workout video

Nicole is no stranger to working hard to keep her body in shape and even enlists the help of her boyfriend, Thom Evans.

The couple often share fast-paced workout videos on their respective social media channels, which see them performing exhausting moves such as squats, hand taps, quick feet drills, leg tucks, single-leg deadlifts, and more.

Nicole and Thom have been dating for almost two years. They met when the athlete and his rugby friends, Ben Foden and Levi Davis, auditioned for The X Factor: Celebrity as band Try Star.

Nicole and Thom have been together almost two years

While the pair kept hush-hush about their blossoming romance for weeks, they went Instagram official in January 2020, sharing photos from a Golden Globes after-party.

Last November, they marked their one-year anniversary in style, posting several sun-soaked snaps including an intimate selfie of themselves kissing.

"Happy Anniversary my love. Who knew my whole world would change a year ago. You are my answered prayer. I love you so very much," Nicole wrote. Thom added: "In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light. Happy 1 year anniversary my love."

