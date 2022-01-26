Meghan McCain shares frustration with Covid testing after positive diagnosis

Meghan McCain has shared her frustrations at the inability to find at-home Covid testing as she battled the virus that has ravaged the world for nearly two years. The former The View host said she felt "sad and pessimistic" about the country, after catching the virus.

MORE: Meghan McCain praised by fans for inspiring words about importance of 'listening to each other'

She shared that her husband was first diagnosed positive and that she isolated with their 15-month-old daughter Liberty, but when she began to feel the symptoms, she realized that the "easiest way to get a test in our area in Virginia is not to get an at-home rapid test – because there aren’t any - but to wait in line in the cold at a testing center".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan McCain announces departure from The View

"For a pandemic that is in its third year, shouldn't we have more readily available treatment and testing? For as much information as I know and as much as I have been exposed to, there was not much more than sleeping, Gatorade, Tylenol and a neti pot to treat Covid-19," she wrote.

Meghan revealed her diagnosis in a piece for The Daily Mail, and shared the "shame" she felt for catching the virus, even though both Meghan and her husband Ben Domenech are vaccinated, and revealed that, weeks later, she still feels the "aftereffects of a cold in my throat, getting fatigued easily, and unable to taste food or smell anything normally".

MORE: Meghan McCain opens up on heartbreaking baby loss: 'My child is with my dad in Heaven'

MORE: Katy Perry gives glimpse at life at home with daughter Daisy and Orlando Bloom

"What I experienced wasn't mild, it wasn't easy, and I am still fearful of the unknown long-term side effects that I may experience. We live fifteen minutes away from the White House, in the United States of America. Why is it so hard to get an at-home Covid test?" she continued, adding that the "most sad and pessimistic moments that I have ever felt – since the initial months in lockdown – were after being diagnosed and sick these past weeks from Covid-19".

"This has been hard for me to shake both physically and emotionally. I can't fathom how people without support, resources and international columns to tell their story feel," she concluded.

Meghan and Ben both tested positive

The US government recently rolled out a system to provide free at-home tests after purchasing one billion tests, half of which were available via online ordering.

There are now over 20,000 free testing sites across the nation, while millions of free tests have also been sent to community health centers and rural health clinics across the county.

Schools have also been given $10 billion to get tests to school districts.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox