Katy Perry gives glimpse at life at home with daughter Daisy and Orlando Bloom They share a baby girl

Katy Perry recently marked a special milestone with her daughter, Daisy, turning one and while she keeps her baby out of the spotlight, she couldn't help but gush about her during a recent interview.

The mom-of-one thrilled fans by giving them insight into what life is like behind closed doors at home with Daisy and Orlando Bloom.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katy revealed that their daughter is speaking - and she's learning both English and Spanish.

"She is talking," she revealed. "But she thinks everything is a cat. When a person will walk in she will say 'Hi, gato!' I don't know why she is so fascinated with cats."



Katy continued: "It's wild because people who love my music, they call themselves Katy Cats. She doesn't know anything about that, she doesn't care about any of that, but for some reason the major word in her life is gato," which is the Spanish word for cat. "It feels like destiny."

The couple are proud parents to their little girl and Orlando is a hands-on dad. Katy commended him in the interview too when she said: "I think behind every great woman is a great man. He is an ally. I love him. He handles my crazy really well."

The singer also gave a speech at the Variety's Power of Women event at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills and she paid tribute to Daisy and her fiancé too.

"Thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace. And biggest thank you of all for being an incredible father, an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy Dove," she said to Orlando, before adding: "To my Daisy, a future powerful woman, I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never putting limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness."

