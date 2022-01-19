Strictly star pulls out of Live Tour following COVID diagnosis Oh no!

The Strictly Live Tour kicked off on Thursday, but sadly fans ended up missing out on new star Nikita Kuzmin after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The professional dancer broke the news on his social media accounts where he shared a photo of him and dance partner Tilly Ramsay following their steamy Paso Doble during the series, alongside some selfies of himself holding up some lateral flow tests. The star looked devastated in the photos that he shared, pulling a pouting face in one of the snaps, as he styled out a grey hoodie.

"So sad to be missing a portion of the Strictly Live Tour, but unfortunately I tested Positive for COVID-19," he wrote.

"Lots of luck to all the amazing Strictly Cast. Will be back as soon as I can :)"

His co-stars were quick to offer their support with Dianne Buswell commenting: "Sorry to hear," and Tilly added: "Missing you," alongside two heart emojis.

Amy Dowden posted: "Missing you (pro group numbers) partner!!!! Rest up x," and Johannes Radebe said: "Miss you darling x."

Nikita will have to miss some shows

We hope Nikita is soon able to return to the floor!

The Ukrainian dancer joined Strictly last year, and he quickly became a fan favourite due to his cheeky personality, wild hair, and that time he tore his top off when he and Tilly faced Rhys Stephenson in the dance-off.

Nikita became a fan-favourite pro

The Live Tour has already been hit with problems as AJ Odudu was forced to pull out due to the foot injury she sustained while training for the final back in December.

"I'm devastated not to be able to take part in the Strictly tour due to injury. I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I must obviously follow the medical advice," she said in a statement.

"I wish my Strictly family the very best of luck on the road and I'll definitely be there to cheer them on."

AJ was replaced by EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who finished as a runner-up during the 2020 series.

