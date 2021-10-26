Rebel Wilson shocks fans as she reveals 'dramatic' ways her life has changed after 77lbs weight loss Wow!

Rebel Wilson has revealed the 'dramatic' ways her life has changed since she lost 77lbs.

The actor treated 2020 as her 'year of health' and has continued to maintain her weight loss through a protein-based diet and exercise.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson plays tennis in all-white short outfit

"After a big, long day at work — we'd often shoot 16-hour days — my feet would get really sore and I'd have to kind of lie upside down and put my feet up on the couch at the end of a big day at work, and now I don't have that kind of thing happening," she shared.

"I also used to suffer with jetlag and now it's much easier."

But the star has also spoken of the shock her doctor had after her lab work results returned.

"I went to the doctor's and got my yearly check-up last week, and he's like, 'Oh my God, all your labs and your blood work is the best it's ever been and you know, it's kind of remarkable,'" she added.

Rebel has spoken of how 'proud' she is of herself

"I'm proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year even though I am now back to work filming movies, I'm proud of myself for improving my life for the better."

Speaking to Sunrise in Australia, the 41-year-old added: "I was going through a fertility journey and it was better if I was healthier and I wanted to do that anyway. I had struggled with emotional eating so last year was a huge transformation."

Rebel has previously revealed that turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

Rebel revealed that turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape

"I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time. My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel said.

What's more, the Cats actress made her mind and body a priority, acknowledging that her "goal was never to be skinny".

"I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal," she revealed.

