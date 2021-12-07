Rebel Wilson shares shocking 'pushback' received before her 'year of health' The actress was 'earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl'

Rebel Wilson has claimed she received "a lot of pushback" from her own team when she decided to embark on her "year of health".

MORE: Rebel Wilson's 'hot girl' swimsuit video in belted one-piece is a scene-stealer

The actress said that her Hollywood managers and agents asked her "why" she would want to lose weight when she was "earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson has fun at the fair during thrill-seeking date

"I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this year of health. I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,'" the Australian star shared.

Rebel chose 2020 as her year of health after realizing she was using food to numb her emotions, and after a diagnosis with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

MORE: Rebel Wilson is a beach goddess in strapless swimsuit in gorgeous new photo

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks like a model in striking photo - fans go wild for 'gorgeous' look

"I was very confident being bigger and loved myself, I would rock a red carpet being double or sometimes triples the weight of other actresses," the 41-year-old told BBC.

"[But] I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing were not healthy. Like, I did not need a tub of ice cream every night. That was me numbing my emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing."

Rebel chose 2020 as her year of health after realizing she was using food to numb her emotions

Rebel recently opened up about her newfound wellness and said that despite her impressive transformation, she's still not perfect.

"Last year, I lost a lot of weight – close to 80 lbs," she told People magazine.

"And then I've maintained it for this year. So part of me was like, 'Well damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it? And I felt a bit sad about that point."

She went on to share that despite achieving her goal, she still struggles at times. "I'm not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there's stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure," she said.

"But I'm not perfect. I've just learned to manage things."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox