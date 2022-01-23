Kate Hudson shares rare look inside her impressive home gym during workout The Almost Famous star and Fabletics founder is no stranger to sharing her at-home workouts on Instagram

Kate Hudson is stunning fans left and right. The actress revealed one of her resolutions for the new year, all while showcasing not only her impressive home gym, but her dance moves as well.

Kate bared her midriff in a recent video shared on Instagram sporting a figure hugging crop top and bell-bottom workout pants, dancing to Sleeping At Last’s All Through the Night.

She captioned the sultry video: "Ahhh…Been a long while. I think [in] 2022 I [will] meet up with my dancing heart again."

Her followers loved the video, "you beautiful hippie," commented a fan – reminiscent of Kate's role of Penny Lane in Almost Famous – while another said the dancing was "epic, spectacular, and free."

Kate is no stranger to a good workout, and looking fabulous while doing it. She co-founded active-lifestyle brand Fabletics in 2013. Though she has since transitioned into an advisory role, Kate has continued to share her workouts – wearing Fabletics – to her Instagram.

She even features special guests every now and then, recently delighting fans with a video of her mini-me daughter Rani Rose joining her.

Kate revealed her resolution for 2022 with a video from her impressive home gym

The actress shared the sweet video with her 14.3million followers, showing the two of them in their home gym, working out together.

As Kate squatted and stretched with a dumbbell in her hand, her youngest copied her moves in an adorable fashion. The video caption written by Kate read: "She did it?!!! #startemyoung #healthypatterns #fableticscofounder #ranirose."

Rani is Kate's three year old daughter with Danny Fujikawa. She is also mother to ten year old Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whose dad is Matt Bellamy, as well as Ryder Robinson, who she had with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Kate recently celebrated Ryder's 18th birthday, and commemorated the milestone with an adorable video montage honoring her eldest son.

The actress is a proud mom-of-three and is currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa

When asked if she would consider having another baby, she didn't dismiss the idea. She's admitted she saw herself as a mum of many and said during an interview on the Today Show: "I always thought I'd have four to six kids."

