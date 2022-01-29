Davina McCall poses up a storm in luxurious lingerie set

Davina McCall, 54, floored her fans on Saturday with a photograph wearing an all black lingerie set to promote JD Williams.

The presenter posed on her tip toes with her hand above her head, showing off a gorgeous black lace set and coordinating silk robe. As well as the garments, focus was on Davina's gym-honed figure which is utterly incredible.

The Instagram comments included things like: "Wow Davina you look absolutely stunning" and: You are goals." One wrote: "You have still got it Davina, the wow factor."

Davina dazzled in a matching underwear set

The mother-of-three joked in the caption about opening the door in her underwear: "Answering the door like … Matching is the magic word!!! lingerie sets now @jdwilliamsuk #lingerielove #lingerie #ad," she wrote.

Among the thousands to double tap the picture, fellow presenter Vanessa Feltz shared the love and so did Lisa Snowdon, Sam Faires and Vicky McClure.

Davina likes to say fit and healthy

So, the question is how does Davina stay so fit?

The star is a big fan of exercise, and regularly takes part in high intensity workouts. But it's not just the fitness side of things, as Davina also keeps her diet in check too.

In an exclusive HELLO! interview, she admitted: "I try not to goad the sugar bear. I'm not being all holier than thou by cutting out refined sugar, I'm just trying to help myself because once I start, I can't stop."

The star is sure to eat healthy and exercise regularly

She even manages to juggle healthy eating while catering for her three children. "If I'm with the kids I'll probably do some kind of meat and potatoes," for dinner she explains. "But I might have a salad with some of the meat. Likewise, if I'm doing a roast chicken, they might have chips, but I'll just have the chicken on a salad with some avocado, or another kind of crunchy vegetable I can find."

