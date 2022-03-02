Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter reveals difficult health diagnosis as fans flood her with support The 24-year-old is the couple's oldest daughter

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter, Gracie, has been inundated with love and support after revealing she's been diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

The 1883 star's offspring took to social media to bravely update her fans on her condition.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were 'bawling' reading the heartbreaking finale script for 1883

Alongside two photos of herself, one with stars covering up blemishes on her face and another of her in her underwear, Gracie wrote a lengthy message which read: "I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faith Hill shares painful memory of filming 1883

"To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 3."

She continued: "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.

MORE: Inside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's incredible Nashville mega-mansion

READ: Tim McGraw sparks reaction with rare insight into raising kids with Faith Hill

"I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don’t think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand."

Gracie's fans thanked her for being an inspiration

Gracie then added: "Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It's a long road but we can get through it.

"I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate. P.S The medicine I'm taking has given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?). It's weird to navigate but I'm finding ways to love her."

MORE: See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

MORE: Faith Hill's unexpected answer to Tim McGraw's marriage proposal sparks major reaction

Gracie's fans rushed to lend their support and thank her for being such an inspiration. One wrote: "Thank you for being you, for sharing your story, for being an honest and authentic role model for all," as another said: "Sending love," alongside two praying hand emojis.

Faith and Tim have three beautiful daughters

Many more called her "brave," and, "beautiful," and thanked her wholeheartedly for sharing her story.

Healthline describes PCOS as "a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels," it adds: "PCOS also causes hair growth on the face and body, and baldness. And it can contribute to long-term health problems like diabetes and heart disease."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.