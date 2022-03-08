Frankie Bridge inspires fans with sculpted abs during couples' workout Working out with Frankie looks hard!

Loose Woman panellist Frankie Bridge gave fans an insight into how she gets her seriously sculpted abs on Monday.

Frankie took to Instagram to share a video of a couples' workout she'd filmed with personal trainer Jenny Francis-Townson, writing: "Make it fun and give this a go with a friend or your partner." The sessions included in-out crunches, sit-ups and weighted Russian twists.

The I'm a Celebrity star's fans were quick to support the post, tagging friends in comments such as "This could be us" and "You don’t look at me the way they look at each other when we work out" along with encouragement including, "Great workout and fantastic outfit"

Frankie donned a dark blue coordinated crop top and leggings ensemble for the workout and wore her signature bob wavy and half-up, half-down.

Frankie always looks fab in her workout gear

Her enviable abs have been a topic of conversation with her Loose Women co-stars this week. During ITV's International Women's Day shoot, during which Frankie wore a bold orange crop top, Kaye Adams joked, "Jane Moore and I aren't at all intimidated by Frankie Bridge and her youthful self" while Jane laughed: "Look at that stomach!"

Kaye Adams joked about how envious she is of Frankie's abs

Frankie also shared a clip of Kaye sitting on top of her, writing, "This is what I have to put up with from Kaye Adams on a daily basis… and I wouldn't have it any other way!" with Kaye commenting: "When you're old and you see good lighting you've got to grab the opportunity [winking emoji]."

