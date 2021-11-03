Ruth Langsford defends husband Eamonn Holmes after pitting her against Kate Middleton This Morning host Eamonn previously came under fire

This Morning host Ruth Langsford has defended her husband and co-host Eamonn Holmes after he compared her to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, live on television.

At the time, Eamonn was accused of "body shaming" Ruth, when he commented on her size in comparison to Duchess Kate's.

It happened on an episode of It's Behind You, when an image of Kate Middleton appeared on screen and a caller said, "She's very thin, she's married to…," and Eamonn turned to Ruth and said, "She's very thin, well it's not you darling."

People were quick to call Eamonn out, but Ruth has now come to Eamonn's defence, explaining that it was all said in jest.

In an interview with Woman Magazine, she said: "He would never do that if I didn't know he was joking, that would be horrendous. He's always told me that I'm gorgeous and beautiful. He'll say: 'You look great in those jeans.' That's why he's able to crack those jokes."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been married since 2010

Back in 2017, Eamonn received backlash for a similar reason, when he joked about Ruth signing up to be on Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he quipped: "She's going to be the only dancer in history who's going to require two males to swing her up."

Ruth explained that she didn't take this to heart either. She then went on to explain how her body changed with the menopause.

"The menopause has changed my shape; my boobs are bigger," she told Woman. "I'm generally just bigger, but it hasn't ruined my life. There's a certain amount of acceptance for me and if you have that, you don't battle with it."

She added: "If I'm honest I don't think I've ever been body confident."

