This Morning chaos as another star tests positive for Covid Vanessa Feltz presented the phone-in section of the show

This Morning star Vanessa Feltz tested positive for Covid right after coming off air on Thursday, just two days after Holly Willoughby's return to the sofa.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares details of her Covid battle

Taking to Instagram about her symptoms, she said: "Well it is, gosh. I've got Covid so I don't really know what to say, it's a bit of a shock really. I feel OK, I just did This Morning and then I gave a right cough while I was on the telly and I thought that's a bit weird, got on the back of the motorbike to come home again, felt slightly queasy, which I never do."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vanessa Feltz shares positive Covid test

"Thought I must have a bit of a cold so I'd better test and there it is. Positive. Sending love to anyone else in this situation, I know I'm very very lucky to have avoided it for this long. Big kiss and hugs!'

RELATED: Fern Britton worries fans with health update after she shares mystery symptoms

READ: Vanessa Feltz and fiancé Ben have delayed wedding for 16 years – real reason

Vanessa had been on the sofa with Holly and Phillip Schofield, with Holly only returning to the show on Wednesday following having Covid herself.

Holly sent her well wishes to her co-star, writing on Vanessa's Instagram: "Oh no!!!! Hope you're ok… sending lots of love," while Zoe Ball, who also recently had Covid wrote: "Welcome darling. It's not the most fun I'll confess."

Vanessa shared her positive test on Instagram Stories

Philip Schofield also commented, writing: "Oh no!!! I thought you'd had it already! Please look after yourself."

MORE: Nicola Coughlan reveals positive COVID diagnosis alongside heartbreaking Bridgerton news

Vanessa also shared a selfie of herself looking remarkably chipper with her positive lateral flow test in full glam with metallic eyeshadow and false lashes.

On Friday morning the presenter shared an update on her symptoms from bed. Her partner Ben asked from the other side of the room: "Sweetheart, how did you sleep?" to which Vanessa replied: "I got freezing freezing freezing cold and my teeth were chattering and then I got boiling boiling hot and I soaked right through my nightie"

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.