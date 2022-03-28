Dawn French inundated with support as she shares new health update Get well soon, Dawn!

Dawn French has revealed she has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to her Instagram page to share a snap of her lateral flow test, the Vicar of Dibley actress expressed her shock at her positive result.

"Oh… bollox [sic]," she simply remarked. Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment underneath the post with James Corden's sister Ruth writing: "OH NO!!! This is massive bollox! Get well soon xxx."

Matt Lucas said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery xxxxxx." One fan stated: "Hope you are feeling ok… get well soon." One other post read: "Welcome to the club."

Back in December, Dawn talked about the sacrifices she made during the first lockdown of the pandemic. She revealed how she couldn't hug her husband and how they had to sleep separately because he was a front-line worker.

Dawn told Rob Brydon on his podcast: "I've been telling people about the day that you and I had to have a hug, and what was very strange about that for me was that I had not hugged anybody - well I might have hugged my daughter - but I hadn't even really hugged my husband because my husband is a front-line worker.

Dawn shared her positive result with fans

"We were told that he could either move house and not live with us in the lockdown and live near work and not see us, or he could live with us but he had to be in a separate room at night and stuff like that, and we had to keep our distance for safety. This was when we were all very scared. Seems mad now, but anyway."

The actress ended up hugging Rob when they filmed Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse - something which meant a lot to her.

"So I hadn't hugged my own husband, and then I saw in the script it said 'they hug', or whatever it said, I thought, 'Oh my god, I'm going to hug Rob before I'm hugging my own husband,'" she added. "And that hug meant a lot to me and I wanted it to go on forever."

