Best eczema creams to soothe dry itchy skin this season - and all year round

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Eczema is a skin condition, which can leave your skin dry, red, flaky, itchy and sore.

While some may be prescribed treatments from medical experts, some can find comfort in high street emollients and sensitive topical creams too.

RELATED: Denise Van Outen reveals the miracle product that's helped her eczema

Some advise warm baths to soothe the irritated areas, and bandages to prevent any itching, which can cause the delicate area to flare up even more.

While maintaining a regular moisturising regime is also welcomed to hydrate those sensitive and dry patches.

Leading dermatologist, Dr. Dennis Glass from The Dermatology Clinic in London, has shared there are seven top tips he swears by to alleviate dry and flaky skin for those with eczema, some of which include moisturising, when to rely on active ingredients, and much more.

MORE: Menopause skincare products: 13 best solutions for menopausal skin

When shopping for eczema creams it is important to look for non-perfumed creams, sensitive bodycare products, as well as those without alcohol so not to dry the area even more.

We have found a selection of eczema creams from high street and online retailers, such as Boots and Lookfantastic, from well known brands, including CeraVe, Cetaphil, Aveeno and more.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

1. CeraVe Moisturising Cream

CeraVe Moisturising Cream, was £13, now £9.75, Lookfantastic

CeraVe is a brand led by dermatologists, so you know the products will be high quality to suit all skin types and concerns.

While some may be shopping for face creams, others may prefer a full body moisturiser to target eczema patches on their arms and legs.

2. Cetaphil Pro Eczema Soothing Moisturizer

Cetaphil Pro Eczema Soothing Moisturizer, £29.99, Amazon

Cetaphil is a well-established brand that takes pride of place in many households - including ours.

There are a whole host of moisturisers and cleansers, as well as creams to suit specific needs and skin concerns.

3. Aveeno Dermexa Daily Emollient Cream

Aveeno Dermexa Daily Emollient Cream, £7.50, Amazon

Aveeno is a gentle beauty brand who cater for adults, as well as children.

For those looking for deeply nourishing Emollient to soothe any signs of eczema, the Dermexa has received glowing reviews.

READ: Saving my skin: a dermatologist's take on eczema causes, treatment and skincare routines

4. Dermalex Eczema Treatment cream

Dermalex Eczema Treatment cream, £12, Boots

Dermalex’s Eczema Treatment Cream has been described as a “mild to moderate Atopic Eczema symptoms”, which is soothing on the skin.

This formula doesn’t contain parabens, perfumes or steroids and has been designed to soothe problematic areas.

5. E45 Dermatological Moisturising Cream

E45 Dermatological Moisturising Cream, £4.49, Superdrug

E45 is a firm favourite skin and bodycare brand for many.

While some may be familiar with the classic Moisturising Cream, others may be looking to try something a little more intense to moisturise their skin.

6. Boots Dermacare Eczema Treatment Cream

Boots Dermacare Eczema Treatment Cream, £9.99, Boots

Boots is the go-to high street beauty, health and pharmaceutical company to head to for any ailment you may be suffering with.

Boots not only stocks plenty of other brands, but also has their own range of healthcare, which is as impressive, but also affordable.

7. Oilatum Junior Cream for Eczema

Oilatum Junior Cream for Eczema, £6.99, Boots

Oilatum is a popular brand to shop for those looking for soothing and healing products.

Oilatum has a variety of products for all skin types and ages, but for those with younger skin, or looking for a solution for their child, Oilatum has a specific junior cream for delicate skin.

8. Eucerin AtoControl Acute Care Cream

Eucerin AtoControl Acute Care Cream, £8.40 (was £12), Lookfantastic

Eucerin is one of the leading skincare and beauty brands, as it has various products to combat all skin concerns.

Eucerin’s AtoControl Acute Care Cream works to gently soothe problem areas, thanks to the nourishing formula, which contains omega fatty acids, primrose oil, as well as anti-inflammatory licorice extract, and anti-bacterial decandiol.

9. Doublebase Diomed Dry Skin Emollient

Doublebase Diomed Dry Skin Emollient, £9.99, Boots

Doublebase’s Emollient is an affordable, natural treatment for those suffering with dry, flaky and irritated skin.

This product in particular is free from any nasties, such as colourings, fragrances, steroids, SLS, parabens and more, so it works to protect the skin’s barrier and help to lock moisture in.

10. HC45 Hydrocortisone Cream

HC45 Hydrocortisone Cream, £4.50, Boots

Hydrocortisone cream is a steroid cream often prescribed by medical experts. It works as a thicker cream to ease any irritation, inflammation and itching, often caused by dermatitis or eczema for up to 12 hours.

But we advise you to check in with a medical expert before using steroid cream.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.