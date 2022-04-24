Naga Munchetty inundated with support after sharing heartfelt health update following painful injury The BBC Breakfast star is finally getting her strength back

Naga Munchetty delighted fans on Sunday after sharing a heartfelt update about her health. The BBC Breakfast star experienced a painful injury almost a year ago that caused a major setback to her active lifestyle.

READ: Naga Munchetty flooded with support as she discusses 'traumatic' experience

Taking to Instagram to share her latest fitness milestone, the 47-year-old presenter looked radiant as she posted a sweaty post-run selfie with fans, detailing an exciting update. "It's been a while since I've been able to run 5k non-stop. Injuries take time to recover from," she captioned the snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty applauded by fans for her life-saving efforts

"Patience isn't a virtue of mine. Feels good to get back on the road to fitness. Happy Sunday," the star added.

Fans were quick to congratulate Naga on her achievement, rushing to the comments to share their support and sympathy for her long recovery.

The star penned a heartfelt message on Instagram about her achievement

"Well done!! It's great to see you back running again Naga!!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Happy Sunday my lovely. Working my way back after Covid - it’s frustrating to lose stamina".

"Smashed it, here's to fewer injuries from now on," added a third fan.

SEE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty's home with husband just might surprise you

MORE: Naga Munchetty encouraged by fans after candid confession

Like so many, keen gym-goer Naga rushed back to the gym when Covid restrictions eased last year, but found herself not quite up for the challenge of exercising after lockdown.

Revealing she had "learnt her lesson", the 46-year-old star admitted she pushed herself too far upon her gym return and sustained an incredibly painful injury.

Naga was forced to take time away from exercise

The BBC presenter was left "hobbling" with Achilles tendonitis, an injury caused by overuse injury of the Achilles tendon, resulting in an extremely painful and inflamed muscle. It took Naga months to regain her strength following the setback, leading her to fall out of love with running for some time.

In an emotional Instagram post, Naga previously shared: "Didn't want to run. Couldn't bear the thought of it. But I made a decision yesterday to get back into fitness properly after injury and life forced a break from it."

It's not easy, but it's feeling less difficult. Plus there is sunshine and I didn't get rained on!"

The Streatham-born star lives in Hertfordshire with her TV director husband, James Haggar.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.