Naga Munchetty makes surprising admission about working at BBC

BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty has worked for the BBC for over ten years, and on Tuesday she made a very surprising and candid admission about her time with the broadcaster.

Taking to Twitter, the 47-year-old offered invaluable advice to a fellow journalist who will be joining BBC News next month as a Journalism Researcher.

"I've got news time," journalist Laura Conder tweeted, adding: "Next month I will be joining the @BBCNews as a Journalism Researcher in News Intake. Still suffering from massive imposter syndrome about it but so incredibly happy about going into a dream role so early in my career."

Naga was quick to calm her nerves, revealing that she too sometimes suffers from imposter syndrome.

"Hi Laura - Welcome! I also often feel imposter syndrome – It's not so unusual - Do your best, ask for help and well done on the dream role! X," she kindly said in her message.

Naga is incredibly active on social media, especially Twitter, where she keeps followers updated with her day-to-day work life and as well as some rare private moments, particularly her fitness journey or love of golf.

Most recently, she used the platform to congratulate a fellow BBC colleague, Chris Mason, who earlier this month landed the role of Political Editor, taking over from Laura Kuenssberg.

Taking to Twitter, the news host reacted to a post from the BBC News Press Team account, which read: "Delighted to announce the appointment of @ChrisMasonBBC as the BBC's new Political Editor. Chris will take up his post in May after the local elections."

The 47-year-old responded: "Excellent news @ChrisMasonBBC," alongside several hands clapping emojis.

Chris was previously a political correspondent for the BBC and also co-hosts the Newscast podcast alongside Laura.