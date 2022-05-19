Serena Williams highlights flawless style in mesh mini dress The sports icon's style keeps on giving

Serena Williams knows how to turn a look and then some, and gave fans a taste of her style by highlighting two of her favorite outfits.

The tennis star took to social media to show off two of the pieces from her S by Serena collection, comprising of matching skin-toned mini dresses.

The outfits were made out of a mesh fabric with spaghetti straps that went to a mid-thigh length, highlighting her toned and athletic figure.

She paired the looks, one in a peachy tone and the other in more of a deep brown, with a simple gold chain and her blunt bob while pulling off a pair of power poses.

Serena termed them her "favorite mesh pieces," and fans instantly started raving over them, sharing a cascade of heart emojis to match.

"You so fire," one wrote with a flame emoji, as another said: "You're a beautiful woman," and a third added: "The GOAT. Beautiful Queen."

Serena highlighted her favorite mesh mini dresses

The sports icon shared a snap of herself on the S by Serena Instagram page recently in another stunning mini dress, this one in an electric blue that made her look like a royal.

The glamorous outfit, called the Lyric Dress, featured ruching all throughout and also a low backless cut, accentuating her figure.

The sensational piece even featured full-length glove pieces that cut off at the top of the arm, exposing her shoulders for just a hint of skin, which she finished off with a simple gold chain.

Serena even added a huge diamond ring with the outfit, and the caption for the post even included an emoji to match, along with: "We're still not over the back of the Lyric dress."

The athlete posed in an electric blue mini dress

The outfit was part of the new summer collection that the fashion brand unveiled earlier this month, inspired by "summer days and sultry summer nights."

