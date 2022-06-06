The Queen reveals changes to her reign amid ill health – all the details Her Majesty was unable to attend some of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to discomfort

In a new statement from Buckingham Palace, the Queen has given an insight into how she’ll manage the demands of her busy role going forward.

Her Majesty, 96, was unable to attend several of the events during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, after feeling discomfort during the Trooping The Colour ceremony, and as the celebrations came to a close, her Royal Highness released a statement outlining her future plans.

The Queen wrote: “I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.”

In recent weeks, Prince Charles and Prince William have been taking over many of the Queen’s duties, including the opening of parliament, where the Prince of Wales took the lead, while the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne has been supporting her mother too by taking on some of her events.

While the Queen wasn’t feeling well enough to attend her Service of Thanksgiving or the Party At The Palace, she did delight onlookers when she made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace Balcony on Sunday night.

The Queen issued a statement via Buckingham Palace

Her Majesty waved from the balcony for around three minutes, accompanied by her heirs, her son Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and his family, the Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Queen looked delighted to see the crowds at the Mall, all gathered to celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

Her Majesty looked happy among her heirs

Here’s hoping Her Majesty is able to rest for the next few days.

