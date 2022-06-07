Victoria Beckham loves taking a selfie and she also loves bold fashion statements, and on Tuesday she combined the two.

PHOTOS: 12 celebrity brides who turned heads in beautiful bright wedding dresses

The former Spice Girl posed in a bathroom at a River Café and she showed off stunning lunchtime outfit, which was made up of a black jumpsuit. The gorgeous number hugged the star's figure flawlessly as she struck a pose opposite a full-length mirror. She also had a stunning pair of sky-high heels that matched her daring outfit perfectly, and had her hair tied up into a bun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham stuns in slinky bathrobe

She joked about her location in her caption, as she teased: "A @therivercafelondon bathroom selfie because why not? Wearing full #VBBody!! (the top is coming soon!) kisses @ruthierogers."

WOW: Mia Regan serves 'bohemian babe' in Marrakech with the most stunning Y2K accessory

SEE: Harper Beckham cuddles up to new family member in cosiest outfit

Her fans were mostly left for words over her gorgeous outfit, as many left simple comments as they lavished the star with compliments.

One enthused: "So posh!!!!!" while a second shared: "So hot," and a third posted: "So fabulous!"

A fourth penned: "Bathroom selfie is important," while a fifth added: "You are an inspiration."

The star looked as amazing as ever

We are frequently obsessed with the amazing fashion that Victoria rocks debuted another showstopping outfit which is one of her most dramatic looks to date.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals the Queen inspired her regal wedding day – photo

LOOK: The best celebrity airport looks to inspire your next travel outfit

The mother-of-four took to social media to share a mirror selfie wearing a Hollywood-esque black number from her eponymous label.

The designer, 48, rocked a flared black dress with scallop detailing, a knitted bandeau top and a halter-neck silhouette. Boasting a flattering fifties-style shape married with a contemporary beach party feel, the dress added another incredible look to VB's enviable wardrobe.

Th singer is a fashion superstar

Victoria wore her brunette tresses tied up in a bun, letting two bangs shape her radiant face. She paired the glamorous number with some classic point-toe black heels and accessorised with her go-to bangles and an exquisite gold chain necklace featuring an emerald drop pendant.

The star took to Instagram to share the outfit with her fashion-forward fans. She captioned the post: "You know I love a little black dress!" with a black love heart emoji.

MORE: Romeo Beckham welcomes 'new baby' – and fans are in love

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham host special Jubilee lunch to celebrate inspirational individuals

Unsurprisingly, fans adored the sleek look and gushed over VB's unparalleled sense of style. "Looks amazing + love an LBD," one follower commented, while another said: "So beautiful wow."

A third agreed, adding: "Absolute perfection!" and a fourth penned: "Fabulous as always," with an applause emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.