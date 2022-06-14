Mick Jagger inundated with support amid Covid battle The rockstar is currently on tour with The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger devastated his legions of fans on Monday by postponing upcoming Rolling Stones tour dates due to ill-health.

Taking to Instagram, the 78-year-old shared that he has Covid and as a result, certain dates on the current Rolling Stones tour need to be postponed. In the heartfelt message, Mick wrote: "I'm so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.

"I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding."

On The Rolling Stones' official Instagram, a statement read that Mick tested positive "after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium."

Mick's 23-year-old son Lucas Jagger expressed his upset at the news, commenting: "Dadda [crying emoji]" while the star's fans flooded his post with support.

Mick Jagger shared his Covid diagnosis on Instagram

"Sending love mick, feel better soon," one wrote, while another commented: "Hope you get well quickly, and just an FYI: your shows are always worth the wait." A third commented: "Oh my. Hope it's a mild case. Take care."

The Rolling Stones have also cancelled their show in Bern, Switzerland, with an announcement on the band's Instagram page saying they are "deeply sorry but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and touring crew has to take priority."

The Rolling Stones will resume their tour in late June in Milan

They confirmed that the band's Milan show next Tuesday will be their next date.

