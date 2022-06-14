Strictly's Gemma Atkinson gives emotional update on fiancé Gorka Marquez' injury Gorka has been in a lot of pain

Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez proved last week that even the fittest among us aren't immune to injury.

The dancer shared that he needed to withdraw from the Strictly Presents tour following a flair-up of an injury, which meant he needed to rest to be fit for the new series of Strictly later this year. On Tuesday, Gorka's fiancé Gemma Atkinson, who is also a keen fitness fan, updated her followers on Gorka's recovery.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez recovers from his injury

Gemma shared a video of Gorka watering their garden, captioned: "Only exercise he can do at the min [crying emoji]."

Gemma has been supporting her partner throughout his injury. Upon his announcement that he wouldn’t be touring, she wrote: "Proud of you for getting through those last few weeks! I know how painful it was for you at times.

"Rest and rehab then back to the show, can't have you home for too long messing up my routine!"

Gorka Marqeuz' injury means he will miss the next Strictly tour

A number of Gorka's Strictly colleagues also reached out. "Love ya bro xxx take care of ya self," wrote Dianne Buswell, while Amy Dowden wrote: "Rest up!"

Janette Manrara told the star: "I hope you get better soon. We'll miss you in the show! Sending all the positive get well soon energy your way."

Gorka needs to rest ahead of the 2022 series of Strictly

Gorka is being replaced in the tour by Cameron Lombard. He said: " It's a real thrill for me to be joining this new Strictly tour. 'Keeep Dancing' is all about giving the audiences a sneak peek at what goes on behind the scenes at the TV show - I know they are going to love it! We will all miss Gorka on the road with us. I'm sending him my very best for a speedy recovery."

