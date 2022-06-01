Meghan Markle’s secrets to falling asleep faster (and staying asleep) – even when she’s jetlagged

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Anyone who’s taken a transatlantic flight will know it wreaks havoc with your sleep. This week sees Meghan Markle, along with Prince Harry and their two children fly over from California to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which is sure to result in jet lag.

Luckily for the Duchess, she has a few tricks to ensure she sleeps well – no matter the occasion – and she's sure to be putting them to good use this week to make sure she's well-rested for all of the celebrations.

WATCH: Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry after his team win

From supplements, to exercise to cutting back on caffeine, here are Meghan Markle’s secrets to a good night's sleep.

1. Yoga for sleep

Meghan is a keen yogi – she even had a yoga studio gitted at Frogmore cottage. In an interview with Best Health, Meghan said yoga is one of the ways she maintains good sleep hygiene.

"Yoga is my thing," she explained. "There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga – increased flexibility and strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep."

Meghan Markle's love of yoga is well known

2. Cutting back on caffeine

Meghan avoids caffeine after 4pm. Speaking to Today, she said: "It's easy to fall into rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4pm slump." Instead, she goes for a green juice, which she says gives her the energy boost she needs.

Meghan doesn't drink caffeine after 4pm

3. Prioritising downtime

When bedtime comes around, the Duchess of Sussex makes sure to give herself an hour to chill out.

"I give myself the luxury of downtime,” she told Women's Health. "We are all so incredibly busy and juggling so many things, but I always take an hour to just decompress, watch mindless TV, snuggle with my dogs and enjoy a glass of wine. That's all part of the investment. It’s a balance."

4. Sleep-supporting supplements

Meghan is a fan of adaptogenic supplement ashwagandha. The ancient herb helps the body adapt to stress – and we all know stress can stop us from sleeping.

Taking ashwagandha delivers a low daily dose of stress to the body, so when you encounter something stressful, your body is primed to help.

Together Health Ashwagandha, £9.98/$9.11 for 30 capsules, Amazon

Because Meghan is a long-term taker of ashwagandha, her body should be prepped for the stress of jetlag, and therefore able to handle it better.

5. Acupuncture for sleep

Meghan is reportedly a fan of acupuncture, turning to the Chinese practice to help with her migraines, which she was hospitalised for, but it can also aid sleep.

Acupuncture is effective at improving insomnia symptoms and sleep efficiency, so is a good treatment to have in your sleep-well toolkit.

