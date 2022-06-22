Brad Pitt looks otherworldly as he opens up about his health The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is in a new reckoning

Brad Pitt is one of the world's biggest movie stars, but has preferred to keep his personal life and struggles relatively private. However, in a rare move, the actor opened up in a new interview.

MORE: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh displays unbelievable dance moves in new video

Appearing on the cover of GQ as their July/August global cover star, the actor bared it all about his career, his health, and his philosophies of life.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Brad Pitt shares glimpse inside garden at LA home

He looked almost other-worldly in the photographs for the cover, appearing in a simple button down and pants, accessorized with chains and rings.

Brad lay in a pool of water with his hair slicked back and completely clean shaven, a departure from his recent look, glaring straight at the camera with his piercing blue eyes, magnetic and slightly eerie.

MORE: Brad Pitt 'files lawsuit against Angelina Jolie' as she sells her stake in Chateau Miraval

The star got candid in the interview, opening up about the health changes he made after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Since the split, he has quit drinking, having been sober for about six years now. He talked about attending Alcoholics Anonymous for a year and a half as well and the specific tension it gave him.

Brad got candid in his interview with GQ (Photo credit: Elizaveta Porodina)

"I had a really cool men's group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe," he revealed. "Because I'd seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that's just atrocious to me."

He even spoke of quitting smoking during the pandemic as he chewed on a nicotine mint, confessing that the process had been hard since he wasn't able to gradually lower the count.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare story about iconic Brad Pitt moment

MORE: Brad Pitt as you've never seen him before as star reveals his daily routine

"I don't have that ability to do just one or two a day," Brad said. "It's not in my makeup. I'm all in. And I'm going to drive into the ground. I've lost my privileges."

While also gushing about his latest projects, he also explained his thoughts on loneliness and feelings of the same, saying: "I always felt very alone in my life, alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it's really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family.

The Oscar winner opened up about his health

"What's that line, it was either Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with the paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy simultaneously, this is maturity, this is growth."

The July/ August issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on 28th June.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.