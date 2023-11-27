Jennifer Aniston's worrying condition that impacted her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston is undeniably a dream woman. Kind, intelligent, driven and attractive, not to mention funny, but it turns out that living with the Friends actress does come with a few negatives.

In an unearthed interview, Jen's ex-husband Brad Pitt shared one of the less wonderful things about living with The Morning Show star, revealing that his wife has a nighttime condition that caused troubles in their relationship.

Explaining that Jen sleepwalked during their relationship, Brand quipped: "She gets a lot done when she's asleep. The [house] alarm was going off and I found her outside. She had to negotiate through three or four rooms."

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married until 2005

The Fight Club actor continued that her condition is fairly dangerous, adding that they were living on a cliff at the time.

"I'll hear drawers opening and closing in the other room and I figure I'll just go back to sleep, she'll get some stuff done," he joked. He added that Jen sleep talks too, sharing: "She talks a lot, we've had some of our best conversations."

While Brad joked about Jen's sleep antics, which likely impacted her second husband, Justin Theroux too, it can be a more serious concern as sleepwalking is often caused by sleep deprivation, stress, fever and illness.

According to The Sleep Charity, sleepwalking episodes usually last from a few seconds up to half an hour and happen during deep sleep that occurs in the first few hours after falling asleep.

“People who sleepwalk usually have open eyes or a glazed expression. They don’t typically respond to questions and and won’t often recognize you”, explains Lisa Artis, deputy CEO at The Sleep Charity, who worked with mattress brand Simba. “Afterwards they will have no memory of their nocturnal activity, may be confused once awake, and generally feel more tired the next day, setting up a cycle of sleep deprivation."

Jennifer spoke about the importance of sleep for her health, explaining in 2022: "[Sleep] used to be the last thing on the list, but you can't really abide by the three pillars of health — which are diet, exercise and sleep — if you can't really exercise and you can't really eat right if you haven't slept well because your body clock is so completely thrown off."

Of her sleep issues, Jen said: "I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don't start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we're younger because we're so invincible," the 54-year-old told People.

"It began as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day and your work and your mind function and your physique."

Fingers crossed that her healthy lifestyle helps Jennifer manage her sleep!

