Why Rochelle Humes doesn't wear £45k engagement ring from Marvin

Marvin Humes proposed to his wife Rochelle in 2011 during a trip to Antigua, and they announced the news by sharing snaps of the presenter's gorgeous ring created by luxury London jewellers Boodles.

But where is the heart-shaped rock now? This Morning star Rochelle, 33, swapped the ring, which the Daily Mail reported to be worth £45,000, for an oval diamond on a gold band. It may no longer be on her finger, but Rochelle revealed she occasionally wears the special stone without her followers even realising.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes reveals what happened to her love heart ring

The mother-of-three explained in an IGTV video: "Everyone is asking me what happened to my love heart ring. So that was my engagement ring which was lovely. And then for my 30th birthday, Marvin put that in a necklace for me and then gave me this ring. I get asked that a lot actually, you guys notice everything!"

Rochelle Humes' first engagement ring

Rochelle has been spotted wearing the necklace with the love heart on holiday and on This Morning.

The couple are approaching their tenth wedding anniversary after getting married in 2012 at Oxfordshire's historic Blenheim Palace, when they shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!.

Rochelle often wears the necklace

They celebrated their big day with 250 guests, including all of Rochelle's former Saturdays bandmates Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Vanessa White and Mollie King, who took up the role of bridesmaids on the day.

Rochelle wore a stunning strapless silk Vera Wang gown and accessorised with a floor-length veil.

Rochelle Humes' second ring

Rochelle and Marvin met in 2010 but split for two months in November of the same year due to work commitments. They reunited in January 2011 and are now parents to their three children, Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

On their 8th anniversary, Rochelle shared a series of wedding photos on Instagram and wrote: "8 years on and I love you so much more. I'm so proud of everything we have become as a team, God has been very good to us. I'm not me without you. Happy anniversary. Forever and always Mr Humes."

