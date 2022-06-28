Kirstie Allsopp's fans in disbelief after household accident – all the details The presenter almost rushed to hospital

Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp stunned fans with an unexpected tweet on Sunday, sharing she'd narrowly avoided a trip to hospital after swallowing an AirPod headphone.

RELATED: Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp's 6 top tips to add value to your home

Taking to Twitter, Kirstie wrote: "I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don't recommend it. I've managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kirstie Allsopp talks exclusively to HELLO! about her weight loss

"Getting it back up was agony and I've burst some little blood vessels around my eyes," she added.

MORE: Inside Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp's stunning homes in London and Devon

MORE: All you need to know about Kirstie Allsopp's family – including her famous cousin!

Explaining how the mishap occurred, Kirstie said: "I put my vitamins in my pocket while getting a glass of water. Got vitamins out pocket, gulped them down…."

The presenter's fans were in disbelief over how she managed to mistake a headphone for a vitamin with some nasty comments in the mix, to which Kirstie replied: "I thought it was funny, in a somewhat dark way. Clearly there are some people who have never done anything daft in their whole lives, and they think it's about IQ."

Kirstie Allsopp's headphone was mixed in with her supplements

The following day, Kirstie posted an update, writing: "I did something daft, which also served as a warning. Yesterday I got some lovely humorous replies. Today Twitter has gone insane with really horrible comments.

READ: The story behind Kirstie Allsopp's amazing two-stone weight loss

"After seven weeks of Dad being in hospital a laugh is much needed and I thought it would cheer people up," she continued.

Kirstie shared her mishap as light relief after a hard few weeks

Kirstie later updated her followers that her headphone was miraculously still working. It can happen to the best of us, Kirstie! We hope the presenter feels better soon.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.