Meadow Walker reveals she had an abortion in 2020 as she reacts to Roe V Wade The daughter of late Paul Walker opened up in an emotional statement

Meadow Walker has shared the news that she had an abortion at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in a heartfelt message.

The daughter of the late Fast and Furious actor, Paul Walker, took to Instagram to reveal her story in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.

MORE: Michelle Obama ‘heartbroken’ as Roe v. Wade is overturned by US courts

Meadow reacted to the news with a lengthy message which read: "Today marks a huge setback in history - a profound injustice to women across the United States."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fast and Furious pay emotional tribute to Paul Walker

She continued: "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion. I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion."

The model - who got engaged to her boyfriend, Louis Thornton-Allan, in 2021 said the decision should be "private and personal," and added: "I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process- with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today.

MORE: Meadow Walker awarded $10.1 million settlement

MORE: Paul Walker's daughter Meadow pays emotional tribute to father on his birthday

"Now, knowing even more women won't have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking. In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all.

Meadow Walker shared news that she had an abortion in a powerful social media post

She ended her message: "Banning abortion doesn't prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions."

Meadow was by far the first celebrity to share her upset as others also expressed their concern.

Former US President, Barack Obama, had some bold words on the subject. "Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues - attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," Barack posted on Twitter.

MORE: Meadow Walker's engagement ring is incredible - take a look

MORE: Meadow Walker showcases fabulouse sense of style in must-see outfit

"Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you’re looking for ways to respond, Planned Parenthood, United States of Women and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight."

Meadow Walker got engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan in 2021

His wife, Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, January Jones and many, many more were deeply saddened by the news.

The landmark decision was reached on 24 June 2022 by six of the nine justices who ruled that the right to an abortion was not covered under the constitution.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.