Kris Jenner looks fantastic in patterned bikini as she poses in her bedroom The famous momager has a fabulous figure

Kris Jenner never puts a foot wrong when it comes to style and proved that once again this weekend as she took a trip down memory lane.

The famous momager took to Instagram on Sunday to show her appreciation for her good friend Faye, who was celebrating her birthday.

Sharing a number of photos of them throughout the years on her page, Kris included a stunning image of herself modelling a patterned bikini as she posed alongside Faye on a bed.

VIDEO: Take a look inside Kris Jenner's jaw-dropping mansion

The Cooking with Kris star also shared images of them at parties and on vacation together, alongside a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday gorgeous @fayeresnick!!!! My OG ride or die!! What an amazing few decades we have had together!

"You are the most fabulous BFF, friend, mother, sister, auntie, traveling partner, therapist, and you know how to make the best margarita on the planet.

Kris Jenner looked stylish in a patterned bikini

"You are so loyal, kind, smart, funny, supportive, generous, beautiful inside and out and have such great business sense. I am beyond blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for your beautiful friendship! I love you so so much XOXO."

Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with one writing: "You look gorgeous," while another wrote: "Wow what a body," in reference to the swimsuit image. A third added: "You look amazing," alongside a series of fire emojis.

The famous momager has a fantastic sense of style

Kris is notorious for her celebratory posts on social media and is often promoting her childrens' brands - from Skims to Kylie Cosmetics - as well as marking the birthdays of her many family members and friends.

Kris is incredibly close to her family and while she's had a lot to celebrate of late, she also faced a worrying time last week as her son-in-law Travis Barker was rushed to hospital.

Kris is incredibly supportive of her family and friends

Kourtney Kardashian was by his side throughout the ordeal, which she has since spoken out about, describing it as "life threatening".

While Kris hasn't referenced the incident yet, she has a strong bond with her son-in-law, who luckily is now said to be on the road to recovery.

