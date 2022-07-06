Susanna Reid's exercise routine: how the GMB star looks so great

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

GMB presenter Susanna Reid rocked a gorgeous pink dress on Tuesday, highlighting her waist – and the tight-fitting dress had fans wondering how Susanna maintains her slim figure.

The star, who lost 1.5 stone in 2018 through cutting out alcohol, has spoken about enjoying a variety of activities over the years – but the gym is not one of them. "I stopped going to the gym," she said – but that doesn't mean she's sitting around.

In 2017 the presenter told Prima: "I like to keep my fitness levels high, but I'm not committed to one form of exercise.

"Sometimes I'm a Zumba fiend, other times I've been passionate about running. I've done two marathons, two Great North Runs and countless 10k runs and, when I'm in that zone, I'm a zealot."

Susanna also shared that she's a fan of weightlifting, posting photos of herself surrounded by kettlebells in the gym, proving that weights are key in her routine.

Susanna Reid looked sensational in her pink dress

Susanna isn't the only TV star who loves weightlifting. Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and Alison Hammond also dabble too.

It's no surprise the stars are fans of weight training – it has some seriously impressive health benefits. The most obvious health benefit of weight training is that it makes you stronger, meaning performing daily tasks is easier, but weight training also helps us to burn calories more efficiently.

Susanna Reid works out with weights for her trim figure

While you might imagine a sweaty cardio session is best for torching calories, weight training is fundamental as it can support your metabolism. Building muscle helps you burn calories faster at rest, plus you keep on burning calories for hours after your workout.

In older people, weight training can prevent falls, as it makes you more stable and able to hold your body, plus strengthening your core makes you less likely to fall foul of injury.

Susanna Reid poses with kettlebells

If that's not enough to convince you, weight training can help you appear leaner, improve heart health and promote better flexibility.

