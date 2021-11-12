GMB's Susanna Reid opens up about surprise weight gain

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid opened up about putting on a "couple of stone" on a recent episode of the show, as she hosted alongside Judge Rinder. The revelation came as Susanna and Judge Rinder chatted to Jason Donovan, before listening to his song Especially For You.

Judge Rinder said, "This is our karaoke tune. Jason, please join in with us for a little bit," to which Jason replied, "I would rather you pick up Susanna and twirl her around the studio like I did on Top Of The Pops in 1988. That would be a special moment!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid breaks down in tears on GMB

It was then that Susanna shared that, just like pretty much everyone, she had gained weight during lockdown. "Unfortunately, the lockdown extra couple of stone might rule that out," she explained.

Judge Rinder then replied, "Oh please! Why do you say that? It's not true!"

Susanna Reid co-hosts GMB alongside Judge Rinder

This isn't the first time that Susanna has spoken out about her weight on GMB. In an interview with Joe Wicks in 2020, she said, "I'm going to be battling with the lockdown stone, it went on during lockdown one. I really don't want another one going on during lockdown two."

Back in 2019, meanwhile, she revealed she had lost 1st 7lb in an interview with Prima. "I feel fantastic. This time last year, I went to the doctor with a skin problem and he told me I could do with losing some weight. It turned out I was at the upper end of my BMI and, I have to admit, I'd been feeling a little heavy for a while. I've lost a stone and a half since then and I feel fantastic." She credited her weight loss to cutting back on alcohol and snacks.

Our opinion? She looks great either way.

