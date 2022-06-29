GMB's Susanna Reid reveals 'personal' reason why she will never marry The TV star shares three sons with her ex-partner

Susanna Reid, 51, has been in several long-term relationships that she has kept largely private, but she has admitted that she has had no desire to marry her partners.

The Good Morning Britain host met her ex-partner, journalist Dominic Cotton, in 1998 and they welcomed three sons Sam, 20, Finn, 18, and Jack, 17, before announcing their split in 2014. Susanna went on to date Crystal Palace Football Club owner Steve Parish for nine months, after being introduced by her co-host Piers Morgan, but they ended their relationship in April 2019. It was rumoured that they had briefly rekindled their romance in 2020.

So why has the TV star never been married? She has revealed it has been a "personal choice" to not walk down the aisle, insisting that she was more interested in starting a family, succeeding in her career and simply enjoying her relationships.

Susanna previously explained on GMB in 2021: "It was a personal choice. It's a bit of an old-fashioned idea that children are 'illegitimate' if you're not married. Children are legitimate, whether you're married or not!"

Susanna previously dated Steve Parish

When she was in a relationship with Steve, she confirmed once again that marriage wasn't for her. "I’m happy. Very happy. I'm having fun," she told The Sun. When asked about whether they may ever tie the knot, she added: "I've never wanted it. I’ve never fantasised about the big day. It was never my ambition to be married.

"I am very, very happy at the moment, but I don't want to be married. No, no, no. I think the focus should be on the relationship."

The GMB star shares three sons with her ex Dominic

While marriage isn't for everyone, several of Susanna's current and former co-stars have decided to say 'I do' in romantic ceremonies. Ben Shephard wed his wife Annie on the Burgh Island Hotel on a secluded tidal island in South Devon in March 2004, Kate Garraway married former political advisor Derek Draper in a London ceremony in September 2005, and Piers tied the knot with Celia Walden in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire in 2010.

