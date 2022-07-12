Love Island: 5 things you need to know about Paige Thorne Find out a little bit more about the Islander here…

Love Island's Paige Thorne has been on the eighth series since the start, so viewers will no doubt already be fairly familiar with her. The Welsh reality star has been coupled up with Jacques O'Neill for the past couple of weeks, but the pair have faced some bumps along the road in recent episodes.

On Monday evening, Paige faced even more confusion when bombshell Adam Collard, who first appeared on the ITV programme for the fourth series in 2018, came into the villa and set his sights on the paramedic.

Ahead of the next juicy episode, here's a bit more about Paige and five things you may not have already known…

Paige's hometown played a big part in her joining Love Island

Before entering the villa in Majorca, the 24-year-old revealed that she was keen to get out of her hometown of Swansea to "expand" her choice of romantic partners. She told press: "In Swansea, there is just no one I can find. I've tried and there's just nobody there anymore."

The Islander added she wanted to go on the show to "expand her horizons", adding: "Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven't got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!"

Paige Thorne is a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea

Paige's job is something she wants to return to after the show

Paige studied paramedical science at university and proudly worked as a paramedic before joining the ITV2 programme. According to Capital FM, the Islander revealed it was the only job she could see herself doing, adding she would "definitely" be returning to her role after the show.

Paige is coupled up with Jacques O'Neill

Paige was in a relationship before entering the villa

Like many contestants before her, Paige was unlucky in love prior to the show. The paramedic previously opened up about her former relationship which ended and allowed her to focus on herself.

"I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys so was like, 'Right, that's it. I'm going to focus on me,'" Paige told the media. "Then I was like, 'Ok, I'm bored now, I'm lonely and I miss love and the connection and everything else.' I've been on a few dates but I just haven't clicked with anyone."

The Islander described herself as "mumsy"

Paige's family and friends hold her in high regard

Paige has a strong bond with the girls in the villa, and we can certainly see why! When talking about her family and friends would describe her, it seems they hold Paige in high regard. "Mum would probably describe me as a little princess," she explained, adding: "One of my girls would describe me as a party girl.

"My other girls would describe me as down to earth, a good friend, if you ever need someone I'll always be there."

Will Paige have her head turned by new bombshell Adam?

Paige prides herself on her skills in the kitchen

Paige revealed she has one or two skills to bring to the villa, giving top chefs a run for their money! The Islander described herself as a "good cook" and "quite mumsy".

"I am a good cook and I'm quite mumsy so I'll look after anyone that needs looking after. If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed — I think he would be like '9/10 or 10/10.'"

