Emma Willis sparked a lot of comments this week as she took to social media to share a photo that her followers were not expecting!

The mum-of-three posted a picture to Instagram that showed her peeking out of a cryotherapy chamber with her hands placed together as dry ice swirled around her.

Emma was looking up in the picture and the top of her bare shoulders were just visible. She captioned the intimate image: "'It’s always good to try new things…' is a statement I often say to my kids."

She went on: "Today, I said it to myself and did something @mattjwillis and @rob_solly have been banging on about for what feels like years [laughing emoji]."

She went on: "Thanks for holding my hand @londoncryo once my nipples acclimatised, it was actually really invigorating and I think, enjoyable!"

Emma posted the photo to social media

The 45-year-old's followers were quick to comment, although they couldn't quite agree on whether it was a good idea or not.

One wrote: "I've done this it’s quite mad isn’t it!! Fancy going again now I’ve seen this!" Emma's fellow TV presenter Amanda Holden was also a fan, chiming in: "It’s incredible," as she posted three red heart emojis.

A third added: "That looks awesome and it shows that you are having fun which is always important." Others, however, were far less keen, with their comments including: "No never doing that," and: "Try going in the sea… much more fun... and cheaper!"

The presenter is a busy mum-of-three

Another fan, meanwhile, teased the star, writing: "Emma sorbet." As her caption suggested, The Voice host had apparently been at least partly influenced by her husband, Busted musician Matt Willis, who she married back in 2008.

Matt popped the question in 2007 after two years of dating, and the couple renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage.

They now share two daughters and a son: Isabelle, 12, Trixie, five, and Ace, ten.

