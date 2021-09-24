Kate Middleton wears sporty mini skirt to meet with tennis star Emma Raducanu

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has been rocking lots of stylish outfits this week, and the royal made no exception on Friday as she joined a homecoming celebration for Great Britain's US Open champions.

Kate Middleton - who is Patron of the Lawn Tennis Association - wore a sporty mini skirt for the occasion from Poivre Blanc Tennis, which she paired with a navy zip-up jacket by the same brand and white trainers.

The royal wore her hair in a casual ponytail and sported natural-looking makeup, carrying a white tennis racket in one hand as she sat down to chat with the players.

WATCH: Kate Middleton hits the tennis court with Emma Raducanu

The homecoming was hosted by the LTA Youth programme at the National Tennis Centre, and Kate was joined by US Open champion Emma Raducanu, alongside Joe Salisbury, Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid.

The Duchess also met teenagers from across the UK, who are playing tennis at a grassroots level as part of the LTA Youth programme, and heard more about the work that LTA is carrying out to encourage participation in the sport amongst young people across the country.

Kate Middleton joined the players on the tennis court

The royal is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport.

On Wednesday evening, Kate wowed once again in an all-white outfit as she attended an event in order to meet and thank the partners of the Hold Still project. Photos from the event were shared on the Duke and Duchess's official social media accounts.

Kate Middleton spoke to attendees at the event

The royal launched the photographic project last year to capture what the United Kingdom looked like during the national lockdowns. An exhibition featuring some of the photos was launched later in the year, before being published in the book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.

Kate looked beautiful in a white belted chiffon dress as she chatted away to guests. She paired the frock with an equally glamourous white tweed military blazer.

