Beyoncé's 3-minute secret to super-toned arms

Beyoncé's new album Renaissance dropped this week, and on the cover, the singer posed almost nude atop a horse.

While the 16 tracks on the album are all sure-fire hits, fans have been distracted by Beyoncé's show-stopping figure – starting with her incredibly toned arms, which are on full display in the photo.

WATCH: Beyonce makes history as women dominate at 63rd Grammy Awards

The mum-of-three has provided an insight into how she tones her arms in the past, and given she's a huge superstar, Beyoncé's arm toning routine is surprisingly relatable.

She told Self: "I do a lot of things with little weights - I'll put on a song that I really like and I'll do [bicep curls with] five-pound weights for the duration of the song and just try to burn out."

With a new Beyoncé album out, we have a feeling the singer's fans will be doing just that to the tracks!

Beyoncé's arms always look sculpted

The 40-year-old, who turns 41 in September, also told Self she's a fan of push-ups – another move for sculpted arms.

Plus, in 2015, the singer showed her support for Michelle Obama's Let's Move campaign, by posting a video of herself punching with dumbbells in her arms, performing the moves to iconic workout track Eye of The Tiger.

Beyoncé looks amazing on the Renaissance album cover

Fancy trying Beyoncé's arm workout? Snap up this dumbbell set and get going.

