Beyoncé's 3-minute secret to super-toned arms

Melanie Macleod
Beyoncé's new album Renaissance just dropped, and the star looks incredible on the cover. Here's how she tones her amazing body
Beyoncé's new album Renaissance dropped this week, and on the cover, the singer posed almost nude atop a horse.
RELATED: Beyoncé makes changes to Renaissance album days after release
While the 16 tracks on the album are all sure-fire hits, fans have been distracted by Beyoncé's show-stopping figure – starting with her incredibly toned arms, which are on full display in the photo.
WATCH: Beyonce makes history as women dominate at 63rd Grammy Awards
The mum-of-three has provided an insight into how she tones her arms in the past, and given she's a huge superstar, Beyoncé's arm toning routine is surprisingly relatable.
MORE: Beyoncé shares adorable photo of rarely-seen children in touching new tribute
MORE: Beyoncé's delicate bee necklace created a buzz - and now it's on sale
She told Self: "I do a lot of things with little weights - I'll put on a song that I really like and I'll do [bicep curls with] five-pound weights for the duration of the song and just try to burn out."
With a new Beyoncé album out, we have a feeling the singer's fans will be doing just that to the tracks!
Beyoncé's arms always look sculpted
The 40-year-old, who turns 41 in September, also told Self she's a fan of push-ups – another move for sculpted arms.
MORE: Beyoncé stuns fans in silver disco dress amid album leak
Plus, in 2015, the singer showed her support for Michelle Obama's Let's Move campaign, by posting a video of herself punching with dumbbells in her arms, performing the moves to iconic workout track Eye of The Tiger.
Beyoncé looks amazing on the Renaissance album cover
Fancy trying Beyoncé's arm workout? Snap up this dumbbell set and get going.
Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights, Various Weights, £8.99, Amazon
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.