Love Island star 'lucky to be alive' after terrifying health scare

Love Island star Jazmine Nichol has revealed she is "feeling lucky to be alive" after a terrifying health scare saw her rushed to hospital this week.

The 21-year-old revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she had to undergo emergency surgery after becoming "really unwell", posting a photo of herself hooked up to a drip while lying on a hospital bed.

Detailing her symptoms in an update on Friday, Jazmine revealed that she was "vomiting uncontrollably" and turned "blue/grey" before she was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with sepsis.

In a lengthy post shared on her Stories, the Casa Amor bombshell wrote: "I'd like to firstly thank everyone for their concern over my health this past week and let everyone know what's happened. I became unwell in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was taken into hospital later that day. Whilst waiting to be seen my condition deteriorated rapidly to what I now know is sepsis.

"Had it not been for the quick thinking and action of a staff member who noticed how unwell I had become things could have been very different."

She continued: "Within minutes I had turned a blue/grey colour and was vomiting uncontrollably. My blood pressure was 70/30. It was at this point that the doctors informed my family that I was seriously unwell.

Jazmine was introduced as a Casa Amor bombshell

"I was fortunate to have the most amazing care and was quickly hooked up to IVs containing antibiotics and fluids. Blood results showed that I had developed Sepsis - so rapidly it happened in a matter of minutes."

In a second post, the reality star continued: "Sepsis is a rare but serious complication of an infection. Without treatment, sepsis causes multiple organ failures and death.

Jazmine and Ronan Keating's son Jack

"We believe this happened because I had ignored an infection whilst away from home last week and as a result needed emergency surgery in the early hours of Wednesday morning once my condition had stabilised."

She concluded: "I want to thank our amazing NHS for the quick action and excellent care. I still have a long recovery ahead and will be taking some much needed rest, but I am feeling incredibly lucky to still be alive right now."

