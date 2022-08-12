Love Island contestant Jacques O'Neill has responded to recent claims of "bullying" following his time on the 2022 show. The reality star, who walked out of the villa during the season due to "not feeling himself" posted a lengthy message on Instagram when he addressed the reports.

"I just want to acknowledge the situations that's happening right now and apologise if my behaviour has caused offence or been misinterpreted over the last few weeks," the 23-year-old began.

"I genuinely have no bad feelings towards anyone and I've not meant for anything to come across that way at all. It was not my intention and I'm genuinely sorry if it has."

Jacques went on to say that since leaving the villa his life had been "very overwhelming" and stated that he hadn't handled himself "in the best possible way", before adding: "I take full responsibility for my actions. I'm aware I'm far from perfect and that there is work that needs to be done on myself."

Jacques shared the lengthy message on Instagram

The rugby player then explained he had begun attending therapy, describing it as a "step in the right direction." He finished the statement by saying: "I hope I can become the person I want to be and use this new platform to spread a positive message. I'm sorry to anyone that I have let down".

Since walking away from the villa, Jacques has been accused of "bullying" by former Love Island bombshell, Remi, who shared a lengthy post on Instagram regarding Jacques' and Luca Bish's behaviour.

The rugby left the villa in July

"Everyone said I lied about the way I was treated in that villa, but this here is an example of what was going on whilst I was in there. Don't know why they wasn't kicked out for their behaviour to be honest. [sic]"

"It's not banter, it's clear signs of bullying. I wish everyone could see all of the crap I went through. There's 24 hours in a day and yous only seen like about 3-5 10 second clips of me out of the whole day, [sic] so you could never tell what was truly happening."

