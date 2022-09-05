Kate Hudson shares secret to incredibly toned physique at 43 For an A-lister, it's surprisingly relatable

Kate Hudson, 43, is one of our favourite celebrities to follow on Instagram, always keeping it real with insights into her family life.

Over the weekend, the actress posted a hilarious tongue-in-cheek video from the beach, detailing the hike she and her partner Danny Fujikawa, had been on. "The hike was on another level," she deadpanned to the camera.

"We got lost, we had no idea where we were, we scaled rocks and I almost threw my [engagement] ring into the water."

While it sounds like her hike was rather perilous, Kate's dedication to hiking – even when on holiday – could be one of the reasons she always looks so toned.

Hiking is loved by celebrities including David Beckham and Meghan Markle – and for good reason.

Hiking could be one of the reasons Kate Hudson looks so toned

According to fitness professional David Wiener, who works with fitness app Freeletics, walking is key when it comes to lithe limbs like Kate's.

"One of the most important (yet underrated) exercises to get toned legs is walking," says David. "Walking has so many different mental and physical health benefits and is incredibly important if you want toned legs.

Kate Hudson lives a healthy lifestyle

"I always recommend that if you can walk somewhere, then walk! Swapping that 10-minute car journey for a 20-minute walk can truly be the difference in not only leading a healthier lifestyle, but helping get amazing toned legs."

Here's hoping Kate's next hike is less of a palaver!

