Kate Hudson shows off goddess-like hair clad in strappy silk gown for special night out Her blonde locks look so glamorous!

When it comes to hosting, Kate Hudson sure knows how to step it up, all the while looking chic as ever!

MORE: Goldie Hawn's grandson turns 15 - and he looks just like Kate Hudson's son

The actress had a star-studded evening in honor of a dear friend to her and many celebrities, Dr. Barbara Sturm, who plenty of Hollywood's stars owe their glowing skin to.

While the night was meant to be all about skincare and showing off that Barbara Sturm glow, it was Kate's hair that was commanding all of the attention.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate supports her son as he gets his first tattoo

MORE: Kate Hudson's family soon to be divided as son Ryder will move coasts for college

The Something Borrowed actress is known for her golden blonde locks, though she has never shied away from experimenting with her hair, styling it long, in a bob, or even shaving it off completely.

Though most recently she's been spotted wearing a medium length, for her latest outing, she amped up the glamor – and the volume – with some long extensions.

For the special night out, Kate added some major oomph to her blonde locks, styling them with a middle part and large ringlets that fell down her chest.

Kate looked chic as ever

She looked like the ultimate summer goddess, decked out in a pale yellow silk dress – not unlike her iconic gown from How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days – with a leopard print and black leaf drawings over it by Rodarte, which featured spaghetti straps and a rose pin in the center. She perfectly styled it with a silver clutch by Oscar de la Renta and black mules by Aquazzura.

MORE: Kate Hudson's ex Matt Bellamy pays tribute to her son Ryder as he prepares to leave home

MORE: Kate Hudson's most sensational swimsuit photos revisited

The fabulous dinner took place in a dim-light backyard with twinkling string lights serving as the perfect lighting, and Stella McCartney, who Kate took plenty of selfies with, was also in attendance.

Also in attendance were Katie Couric and Athena Calderone

The night served as celebration for the cult-favorite aesthetic skin doctor's latest collaboration, and the mom-of-three gave her a sweet shout-out in the caption, writing: "Gorg evening hosting my girlfriend @drbarbarasturm and celebrating her @amazonluxurystores partnership."

Fans raved about Kate's look and she received loads of compliments over her hair. They wrote: "That hair though," and: "You look beautiful and your hair is amazing!" as well as: "Now you’re showing off!!!" plus another also wrote: "So beyond stunning."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.