King Charles III and Queen Consort leave London after Queen's funeral – details

King Charles III has left London with his wife Queen Consort Camilla less than 24 hours after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

New pictures reveal that the King has landed in Scotland after flying from RAF Northolt in west London on Tuesday afternoon with his wife.

The latest images show the monarch leaving Aberdeen airport perhaps heading to the Balmoral Estate to grieve in private after a full-on day of pageantry for his mother, the late Queen, at her state funeral.

After an official state ceremony at Westminster Abbey in central London which was televised, there was a secondary service at St George's Chapel in Windsor which was also shown on TV. Her Majesty has now been laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip.

Charles has departed from his London home for the timebeing

The couple have been buired in the tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside the Queen's father, George VI, her mother, the Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret.

A statement shared on the royal family's official website on Monday evening confirmed: "The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel."

While the national mourning period for Her Majesty came to a close after her funeral on Monday, King Charles III pledged that a period of private mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.

The royal family will mourn in private

Therefore, royal family members are not expected to carry out official engagements at this time. Also, flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day of royal mourning as a mark of respect.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Queen's former homes would begin reopening for members of the public to view, including Windsor Castle opening its doors on 29 September, which is where the Queen spent much of her time prior to her death on 8 September.

