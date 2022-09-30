Celine Dion's agonizing ongoing health battle – all we know The My Heart Will Go On singer has stepped away from the spotlight

Celine Dion has largely remained out of the spotlight since revealing she was suffering from a debilitating health condition in October 2021.

The singer canceled her Las Vegas residency and postponed the North American and European legs of her Courage world tour due to her condition. At the time, Celine revealed she was suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which had forced her to withdraw from performing.

But a year has now passed since her initial health update and fans are still worried about Celine's health.

What is wrong with Celine Dion?

Several weeks following her diagnosis, Celine's sister, Claudette, spoke to French magazine, Voici and said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

HELLO! also spoke to Dr. Giuseppe Aragona, GP and health adviser for OnlinePrescriptionDoctor, back in April about the conditions that could cause the severe muscle spasms that have rendered Celine unable to perform.

Celine has been battling severe muscle spasms for almost a year

"Muscle spasms are not usually a cause for concern and can occur because of a multitude of reasons, which can often make it tricky to pinpoint the problem," he told us. Some reasons for muscle spasms include stress, electrolyte abnormalities, over-exercising, thyroid disease or multiple sclerosis, none of which Celine has revealed she is suffering from.

When Celine canceled the North American leg of her tour in January, she admitted that she thought she would have been in better health by then. "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she said.

When she announced that the European leg of her tour would be rescheduled as well, she did offer fans a glimmer of hope.

Celine canceled her Vegas residency and world tour

"The good news is that I'm doing a little bit better," she said. "But it's going very slow, and it's very frustrating for me," clarifying that she was still experiencing some spasms.

In her initial statement, Celine said she was postponing her Las Vegas show until March 22 due to "unforeseen medical symptoms", however, this date has been and gone and there is still no news about her returning to Sin City.

"I'm heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words," she said at the time.

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine xx."

Celine touched on her health issues in a video on Instagram

When will Celine Dion perform again?

In November, Celine announced a major comeback following her year out of the spotlight – and it's great news for her fans.

The singer revealed that she has a role in a new film alongside Outlander star Sam Heughan – and she's releasing new music for the project!

Celine shared two shots from the movie on Instagram, including one showing her and Sam deep in discussion. In the caption, her team wrote: "See you at the movies! Celine is starring alongside @priyankachopra and @samheughan and releasing new music for the romantic comedy LOVE AGAIN (new title!) coming to movie theaters MAY 12 (new date!). – Team Celine."

Celine will star in a movie opposite Sam Heughan

And there is also good news for European fans of the singer as they will finally get to see her on the stage in 2023.

Celine previously announced that the new dates for her Courage tour had arrived, with the European leg kicking off on 24 February in Prague and continuing till October.

While there is no news yet on the American leg of her tour or her Las Vegas shows, fans of the singer can rest assured that given time to recover, she'll be back to making a splash on stage like she always has.



