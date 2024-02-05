Celine Dion fans in awe over 'stunning' new look amid surprise Grammys appearance

Celine Dion sparked a huge reaction when she made a surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, and fans were marvelling at the singer's appearance and how well she looked.

The Charlamagne-born singer, 55, who announced her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome in a video addressed to her fans in 2022, looked radiant in a floor-length, blush pink gown, wrapped around the waist with a bow.

© Kevin Mazur Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

The star's dress was layered with gorgeous chiffon and featured ruched detailing on the bust.

Celine paired the ensemble with a camel brown coat draped over her shoulders and a stunningly-large necklace encrusted with plenty of diamonds and pendant detailing.

Celine looked incredibly elegant with her golden blonde locks styled in a super sharp yet sleek bob and her makeup was simple yet stunning in shades of pale pink and bronze.

Her surprise appearance was teased by the Recording Academy before the star then walked on to present the award for Album of the Year, which went to Taylor Swift's 2022 album, Midnights. Celine looked elated to be presenting.

Taking to social media in droves, fans were in awe of how incredible Celine looked. One person wrote on X: "CELINE LOOKS STUNNING QUEEN LEGEND MOTHER ICON."

© Emma McIntyre Law Roach and Celine Dion attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Another wrote: "She looks so much better! We love you, Celine Dion." Many others were in awe of her, with plenty describing her as a "legend" and "an icon."

A third added simply: "She looks great," and a fourth agreed: "I am so overjoyed to see her." Celine was also photographed backstage with her long-term stylist, Law Roach, who stepped out of retirement to dress her for the evening.

Before presenting the award to Taylor, Celine, the recipient of Album of the Year herself, thanked the crowd for the enormous welcome and said: "I love you right back."

© Getty Celine received a standing ovation

She continued: "To present a Grammy award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago," before the crowd interjected with a rapturous applause.

Watch Celine's emotional return to the stage at the Grammy's in the video below…

WATCH: Celine presents an award at the Grammys

Celine's appearance was warmly welcomed amid the star's battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, which has meant the legendary songstress has largely kept away from the spotlight in recent times.

However, the singer is slowly making her way back into public life and is even set to release a documentary outlining her journey over the past year or so.

Prime Video will be releasing a new feature-length film, titled I Am: Celine Dion, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor.

© Gotham/Getty Celine Dion pictured in 2019

The film will delve deep and provide a raw and personal glimpse inside the singer's battle with her condition.

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," Celine explained in a personal statement.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have [realized] how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans.

© NBC Celine's career has been forced to take a backseat as she prioritises her health

"During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

I Am: Celine Dion is thought to be released later this year.