Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023: The brands donating - and how you can support

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this year more brands than ever are supporting those who are battling breast cancer.

What is Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked in countries across the world every October, helps to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as the palliative care of this disease.

Where can I buy a pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

We're all familiar with the Pink Ribbon - a globally recognised symbol for breast cancer - it symbolises a fight for a cure and honours each and every one of us touched by the disease. There are plenty of badges and pins that you can buy online.

#TimeToEndBreastCancer

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation was founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993 to fund the most promising breast cancer research worldwide. Its mission: prevention and a cure within our lifetime. The Estée Lauder Companies UK & Ireland has partnered with Breast Cancer Now to create a self-check leaflet that illustrates the signs and symptoms to look out for when checking your breasts. The company aims to encourage all to regularly check their breasts for signs of breast cancer and not to put off visiting their GP if they have any concerns.

When is Wear It Pink Day?

Mark 20 October 2023 in your diary to wear pink. Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink Day is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK. More information on Wearitpink.org.

How can I support breast cancer charities during Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

There are plenty of brands that are selling products to raise vital funds for breast cancer charities. We've selected some below...

ghd ghd Pink Collection Editor's Note Featuring a soft pink peach shade, the new limited edition products and soft touch zip bags are embossed with the campaign phrase ‘TAKE CONTROL NOW’, to remind users to self check on a regular basis. This year to celebrate 20 years of supporting breast cancer charities with it’s annual pink campaign, which has raised more than $23m for breast cancer charities worldwide, while putting a spotlight on the importance of self checking, ghd are launching their Pink Limited Edition Collection where they will be donating £10 to Breast Cancer Now or €10 to Irish Cancer Society.

Estée Lauder Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon Advanced Night Repair Serum Limited Edition Editor's Note This bottle is a limited edition design and if you add the code GOLDENGIFT to your checkout you'll receive a 6-piece gift set. Experience the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum in a limited-edition bottle, honouring and supporting breast cancer awareness. For each purchase of this product, Estée Lauder will make a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), and 20% of the purchase price excluding VAT, with a maximum donation of £51,916. £89 AT ESTEE LAUDER

Bobbi Brown Bobbi Brown Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil Infused Duo Editor's Note The gloss duo features two hydrating, non-sticky lip glosses infused with a blend of nutrient-rich botanical oils for cushiony comfort and high-impact shine – each wrapped in exclusive power-pink packaging. As usual, Bobbi Brown has launched something stunning to support The Estee Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign. All the revenue (minus VAT) from this launch will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. £38 AT BOBBI BROWN

Jo Malone London Jo Malone London Special-Edition Peony & Blush Suede Cologne Editor's Note Jo Malone London always brings out a limited-edition decorative design for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this might be the most stunning one yet. In support of this year’s Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Jo Malone London will be donating £20 from the sale of every Peony & Blush Suede Cologne 100ml to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation throughout October 2023. £118 AT JO MALONE LONDON

Elemis Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum Editor's Note This has been clinically proven to deliver 72 hours of hydration, whilst supporting and strengthening the skin’s barrier. During the month of October, £10 from each sale of Pro-Collagen Rose Micro-Serum will be donated to Look Good Feel Better* in support of their workshops and services.

Primark Primark Breast Cancer Awareness Collection Editor's Note Primark’s third Breast Cancer Awareness collection launches next week, including new products in the post-surgery range. The post-surgery range has been developed with comfort and support in mind and includes specialist underwear, leisurewear and nightwear products. Primark has launched a breast cancer awareness campaign, including £1 million donation to cancer charities. As part of this year’s campaign, the retailer will donate a total of £1 million to cancer charities, including £300,000 to UK charity Breast Cancer Now. Customers will also be invited to join in additional fundraising through in-store till fundraising initiative. VISIT PRIMARK

Coach Coach Ladies Perry Breast Cancer Awareness Watch Editor's Note The carnation gold tone design features sparkly pink crystal-set markers and a pink leather strap, detailed with the international symbol of breast cancer awareness - a pink crystal ribbon charm. COACH has redesigned its Perry Watch to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with 10% of the proceeds of the sales of the watch going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Wolford Wolford Shop Pink Editor's Note You can buy their fashion staple Colorado bodysuit in in a limited edition Pink Ribbon colour, with 10% of profits from every Colorado bodysuit sold throughout the month of October going towards breast cancer research charities. Clothing brand Wolford is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness month by making a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in the US and the IEO-Monzino Foundation in Europe, SHOP PINK AT WOLFORD

ASDA ASDA Tickled Pink Editor's Note With assorted heart designs, these socks will keep you nice and toasty and you can be cosy knowing you helped matters with your purchases. ASDA is working with Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, to raise vital funds for world-class research, support for those affected by breast cancer and to educate their community of colleagues, customers and suppliers to be breast aware.

